La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.75 N/A -6.84 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cronos Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price is $25.33, while its potential upside is 203.35%. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.33 consensus target price and a 40.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.