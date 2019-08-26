La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.05 N/A -6.84 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $25.33, and a 144.50% upside potential. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential downside of -10.08%. The results provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.