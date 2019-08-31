La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.84 N/A -6.84 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 164.68%. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 73.27%. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.