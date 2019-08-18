La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.90 N/A -6.84 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.12 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.2 shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average price target of $25.33, and a 159.53% upside potential. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 199.81% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 31.9%. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.