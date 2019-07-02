La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.89 N/A -6.84 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.68 N/A 12.15 4.61

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $18.2, while its potential upside is 91.38%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 9.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.5%. Insiders owned 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.