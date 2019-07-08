La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.05 N/A -6.84 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.93 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.94 which is 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $18.2, and a 89.78% upside potential. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 203.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.