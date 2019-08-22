La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Increased Stake; Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $608,959

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 3.98M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) by 226.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 350,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 505,240 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 154,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.70 million market cap company. It closed at $10.31 lastly. It is down 73.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acu; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS $125M ROYALTY FINANCING PAC; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) in the United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment Gp Incorporated LP owns 315,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 14,575 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 144,977 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 35,137 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). State Street Corp reported 425,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 100,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 42,197 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 4,574 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 24,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,117 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).

More notable recent La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LJPC, PYPL, CVX – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why La Jolla Pharmaceutical Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Options Traders Know Something About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Stock We Don’t? – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “La Jolla Pharma up 15% on positive LJPC-401 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,948 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).