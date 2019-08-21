La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $320,372 as Shares Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 117,398 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 114,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 3.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) by 226.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 350,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 505,240 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 154,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.63M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 225,304 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 2.2% Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LJPC.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 22/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO – GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN Il; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces $125 Million Royalty Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners; 01/05/2018 – CalciMedica Names Two Senior Executives to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 08/04/2018 – SanDiegoHeadNews: 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) in the United States

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Shs D by 21,050 shares to 25,216 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,940 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

