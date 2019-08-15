La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 14.38 N/A -6.84 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.70 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 168.90%. Competitively the average price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 52.10% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.