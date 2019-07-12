La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.55 N/A -6.84 0.00 uniQure N.V. 54 275.12 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, uniQure N.V. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

The upside potential is 94.86% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with consensus price target of $18.2. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $81, while its potential upside is 17.99%. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.