La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparing side by side

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.27 N/A -6.84 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. From a competition point of view, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 171.20% and an $25.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.