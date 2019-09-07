La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Contrasting side by side

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 100.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.