La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparing side by side

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 13.42 N/A -6.84 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.33 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $25.33, and a 188.17% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.