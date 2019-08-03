La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 12.67 N/A -6.84 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 205.18% upside potential and an average target price of $25.33. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 139.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.