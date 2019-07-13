La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $18.2, and a 89.98% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.