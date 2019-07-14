La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 127.21 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $18.2, while its potential upside is 89.98%. Competitively the average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 168.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.9%. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.