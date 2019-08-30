La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.91 N/A -6.84 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.28 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 163.58% and an $25.33 consensus target price. Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $73, with potential upside of 13.88%. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.