La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.32 N/A -6.84 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.69% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average target price of $21.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.