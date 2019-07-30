La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.33 N/A -6.84 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 208.15% upside potential and an average target price of $25.33. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 508.93% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34%. Insiders owned roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 94.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.