La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparison side by side

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.59 N/A -6.84 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 96.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 140.00% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.