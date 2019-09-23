La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.59 N/A -6.84 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 50.80 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 96.08%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, which is potential 52.20% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.