La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.53 N/A -6.84 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 545.96 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 96.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.