La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.62 N/A -6.84 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.21 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 147.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.33. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 194.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.