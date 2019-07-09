La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.51 N/A -6.84 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. From a competition point of view, Aravive Inc. has a 2.44 beta which is 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.2 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.