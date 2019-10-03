La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.15 14.98M -6.84 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 151,466,127.40% -337.5% -80.1% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,608,679,386.46% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 129.89% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average target price of $20. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 327.63% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 14.2%. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.