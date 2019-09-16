La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 16.69 N/A -6.84 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 63 119.33 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 and its Quick Ratio is has 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AnaptysBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 83.15% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Competitively the average price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 69.99% upside. Based on the data given earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 0% respectively. 5.1% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.