La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.43 N/A -6.84 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $25.33, while its potential upside is 164.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 23.5% respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.