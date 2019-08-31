La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Holding Held by Tang Capital Management Llc; Amarillo National Bank Has Upped Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 580,286 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 237,940 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 29/03/2018 – La Jolla Group Taps Emarsys to Unify Consumer Experiences; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS $125M ROYALTY PACT WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $50.5M; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 24/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 19km W of La Jolla, California; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS $125M ROYALTY FINANCING PAC; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 25,275 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 815 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 75,959 shares. Invesco reported 842,423 shares stake. Bluemountain Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 178 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 4,118 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 44,206 shares. North American Management Corporation has 16,910 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association owns 38,184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 2,080 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Lc reported 9,205 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Panagora Asset invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 987,104 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 58,553 shares.

