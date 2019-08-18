L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 198 6.87 N/A 7.27 28.55 Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.36 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. Casa Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Casa Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 11.63% at a $235.4 consensus target price. Competitively Casa Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.33, with potential upside of 62.17%. Based on the results shown earlier, Casa Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than L3Harris Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Casa Systems Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.