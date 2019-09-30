L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Both L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 211 1.25 222.04M 7.27 28.55 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 3.23M 0.26 10.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 104,993,379.99% 26.6% 9.2% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 118,211,096.47% 8.1% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given L3Harris Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.67% for L3Harris Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $235.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.