L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

As Communication Equipment companies, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 204 6.94 N/A 7.27 28.55 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 172.98 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk & Volatility

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Akoustis Technologies Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.7 Quick Ratio. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.05% for L3Harris Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $235.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 34.4% respectively. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.