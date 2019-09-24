L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Reaches $214.83 52-Week High; Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) SI Increased By 4.75%

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) had an increase of 4.75% in short interest. XTNT’s SI was 35,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.75% from 33,700 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s short sellers to cover XTNT’s short positions. The SI to Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 1,990 shares traded. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) has declined 53.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.10% the S&P500.

The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high and has $232.02 target or 8.00% above today’s $214.83 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $47.82B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $232.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.83B more. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $214.83. About 513,173 shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xtant Medical Showcases Continued Innovation with Three New Product Introductions at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Xtant Medical Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Plan to Regain Compliance with Continued Listing Standards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Xtant Medical Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Xtant Medical Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xtant Medical to Issue First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, makes, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.03 million. The Company’s biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Share Price Is Up 198% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L3Harris to build Utah public safety network – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L3Harris, U.S. in $13M settlement of arms violation charges – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Top Value Stocks to Buy May Be the Best Ideas for Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 9.58% above currents $214.83 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.82 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 27.34 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.