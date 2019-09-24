L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Reaches $214.69 High on Sep, 24; Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Agco (AGCO) Holding

The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $225.42 target or 5.00% above today’s $214.69 share price. This indicates more upside for the $47.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $225.42 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.39B more. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $214.69. About 538,416 shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 21.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 40,037 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 150,246 shares with $11.66M value, down from 190,283 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 66,458 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Among 10 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.20’s average target is 5.11% above currents $75.35 stock price. Agco had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 16. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 17. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8400 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 173 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 95,085 shares. Hudock Capital Lc has 670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 11,008 were reported by Magnetar Financial Lc. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,680 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,102 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 13,727 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 26,006 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co invested in 24,808 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Systematic Fincl LP has invested 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Northern Corp holds 837,967 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Olstein Limited Partnership invested in 41,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,462 shares.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report earnings on October, 14. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 29.78% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.78 per share. LHX’s profit will be $514.15 million for 23.23 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Share Price Is Up 198% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L3Harris to build Utah public safety network – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L3Harris, U.S. in $13M settlement of arms violation charges – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Top Value Stocks to Buy May Be the Best Ideas for Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 9.65% above currents $214.69 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 8.