L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Reaches $208.80 52-Week High; Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Equitable (TSE:EQB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equitable had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQB in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. See Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $83 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high and has $215.06 target or 3.00% above today’s $208.80 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $46.23 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $215.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.39B more. The stock increased 4.40% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 1.11M shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 14.94% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 103,077 shares traded or 326.29% up from the average. Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Equitable Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The Company’s deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides single family lending products, such as mortgages for owner occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

