L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Forms $213.22 Double Top; Netapp (NTAP) Has 0.77 Sentiment

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) formed double top with $228.15 target or 7.00% above today’s $213.22 share price. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) has $47.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $213.22. About 1.10 million shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 178 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 231 sold and reduced their positions in Netapp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 219.58 million shares, down from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Netapp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 185 Increased: 111 New Position: 67.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report earnings on October, 14. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 29.78% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.78 per share. LHX’s profit will be $514.14M for 23.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 10.40% above currents $213.22 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.58M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

