L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Forms $208.92 Double Top; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased By $358,220 Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 857.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 89,555 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)'s stock declined 22.27%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 100,001 shares with $424,000 value, up from 10,446 last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $5.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 4.12 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) formed double top with $227.72 target or 9.00% above today’s $208.92 share price. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) has $46.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 1.21 million shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 12.67% above currents $208.92 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LHX in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report earnings on October, 14. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 29.78% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.78 per share. LHX’s profit will be $514.14 million for 22.61 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.33% negative EPS growth.