L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Comparing side by side

Both L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 211 0.95 222.04M 7.27 28.55 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 15 6.22 6.04M 0.22 66.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 105,202,312.14% 26.6% 9.2% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 40,591,397.85% 5.7% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

L3Harris Technologies Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.30% and an $235.4 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated on 11 of the 14 factors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.