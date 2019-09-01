L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have L3Harris Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.60% 9.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares L3Harris Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. N/A 201 28.55 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 69.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

L3Harris Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.