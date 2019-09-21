L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Comparison side by side

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 204 6.94 N/A 7.27 28.55 Inseego Corp. 5 1.88 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Inseego Corp. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of L3Harris Technologies Inc. Its rival Inseego Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Inseego Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $235.4, while its potential upside is 11.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Inseego Corp.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Inseego Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.