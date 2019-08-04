L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 194 6.66 N/A 7.27 28.55 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.05 N/A 0.62 48.08

Demonstrates L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta means L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 11.05% upside potential and an average target price of $227. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus target price and a 31.85% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is looking more favorable than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.7% and 88%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.