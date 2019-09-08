L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies Inc. 202 7.02 N/A 7.27 28.55 Acacia Communications Inc. 56 6.17 N/A 0.47 142.31

Demonstrates L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Acacia Communications Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than L3Harris Technologies Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. L3Harris Technologies Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acacia Communications Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. Acacia Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 9.64% for L3Harris Technologies Inc. with average target price of $235.4. On the other hand, Acacia Communications Inc.’s potential downside is -12.99% and its average target price is $56. The information presented earlier suggests that L3Harris Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Acacia Communications Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 79.1% respectively. 0.6% are L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Acacia Communications Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year L3Harris Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Acacia Communications Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.