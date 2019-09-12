L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Analysts See $2.31 EPS; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Last Week

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report $2.31 EPS on October, 14.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 29.78% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. LHX’s profit would be $515.78 million giving it 22.49 P/E if the $2.31 EPS is correct. After having $2.44 EPS previously, L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -5.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 1.33M shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 8.14% above currents $84.52 stock price. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. See Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. L3Harris Technologies has $25900 highest and $21000 lowest target. $235.40’s average target is 13.27% above currents $207.82 stock price. L3Harris Technologies had 7 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.40 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invs invested 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York-based Hrt Limited has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 5,761 shares. Investors holds 233,121 shares. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 17,081 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wendell David Associates owns 192,008 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Woodmont Invest Counsel holds 0.43% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 27,638 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 366,671 shares. Conning accumulated 25,854 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 51.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

