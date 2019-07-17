L3 Technologies Inc. (LLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Both L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3 Technologies Inc. 216 0.00 N/A 10.43 22.74 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 1.00 N/A 0.27 25.94

Table 1 demonstrates L3 Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than L3 Technologies Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. L3 Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides L3 Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 7.5% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

L3 Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of L3 Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.6. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3 Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown L3 Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L3 Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

L3 Technologies Inc. has a -0.07% downside potential and a consensus target price of $245.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

L3 Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 62%. About 0.5% of L3 Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L3 Technologies Inc. 2.2% 10.6% 13.54% 21.36% 23.58% 36.54% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7.64% 6.32% 6.15% -8.85% -31.68% 8.32%

For the past year L3 Technologies Inc. was more bullish than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Summary

L3 Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs. The company also provides fleet management sustainment and support services, such as procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as special mission aircraft and airborne systems. In addition, it offers strategic and tactical signals intelligence systems, network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and simulation and training, engineering, modernization, upgrades and sustainment, maintenance, and logistics support services for military and government aircraft, ground vehicles, personnel equipment, and other platforms. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and domestic and international commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.