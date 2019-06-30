L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) Analysts See $2.83 EPS; Last Week Edison International (EIX) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl had 21 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $63 target in Friday, January 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Bank of America. See Edison International (NYSE:EIX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report $2.83 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 14.57% from last quarter’s $2.47 EPS. LLL’s profit would be $224.85 million giving it 21.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS is correct. After having $2.89 EPS previously, L3 Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -2.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 3.74M shares traded or 564.01% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has risen 23.58% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 09/05/2018 – L3 Technologies: Size of Board Increases to 10 Members; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – L3 Appoints Melanie Heitkamp as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q EPS $2.54; 05/04/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 20/04/2018 – DJ L3 Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLL); 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 01/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.40 TO $9.60, EST. $9.57; 09/05/2018 – L3 Appoints Rita S. Lane to Its Bd of Directors

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.

Among 2 analysts covering L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. L3 Technologies had 5 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold L3 Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 170,634 shares or 634.83% more from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.13% in L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 77 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 0% stake. Stanley reported 0.27% in L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL). American And Mngmt Com reported 0.03% stake. West Oak Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) for 100 shares.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.96 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.