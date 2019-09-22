L & S Advisors Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Position by $2.35 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Holds Call on Privacy Efforts: LIVE; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 416.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 71,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 88,446 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 17,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 87,500 shares. Guyasuta holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,469 shares. Ht Prns Limited Company reported 12,024 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Penobscot reported 102,923 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap accumulated 59,870 shares. Culbertson A N And has 115,432 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department reported 176,228 shares. Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Northeast Invest has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Country Bancorporation reported 19,569 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 85,160 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,535 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22.82 million shares. Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.13% or 22,348 shares in its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33,600 shares to 106,664 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A by 17,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,026 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.