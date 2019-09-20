L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $3.13 Million; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Rose While Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lowered by $3.05 Million Its Holding

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 258,762 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, down from 47,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.73B for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 51.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.