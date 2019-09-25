L & S Advisors Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; Turtle Creek Asset Management Lifted Stake in Magna International (MGA) as Stock Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 142,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.24 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 384,969 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 17,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, down from 68,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 2.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 27,477 shares to 41,397 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ish Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Doubleline Core Fixed I (DBLFX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.82% or 3.69 million shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 75,742 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairfield Bush & stated it has 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Moore reported 0.82% stake. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 51,829 shares. Meritage Mgmt reported 1.72% stake. The California-based Cap Ltd Ca has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Petrus Tru Company Lta owns 3.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 138,541 shares. 16,254 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,191 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $100.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 403,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).