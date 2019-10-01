L & S Advisors Lowered Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $415,480 as Share Price Declined; Texas Yale Capital Raised Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $440,000; Valuation Declined

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 125.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 35,920 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 15,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 9.70M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 32,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 1.11M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.27M for 10.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Management reported 7,030 shares stake. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 678,592 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Kepos Lp has 0.28% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc reported 20,334 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Asset Mgmt reported 3,958 shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 2.98 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 41,986 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 23,741 shares. 21,234 were reported by Verition Fund Management Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life Company accumulated 1,100 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11,457 shares to 67,935 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Core Cl I (WATFX) by 25,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Matthews Asia Growth Fd.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.