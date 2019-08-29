L & S Advisors Has Cut Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $3.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Systemax (SYX) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $474,474 as Stock Price Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 29,793 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natl Res (NYSE:PXD) by 4,180 shares to 8,105 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.08 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.