L & S Advisors Upped Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $4.45 Million; Stock Declined; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $817,970

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 386.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 41,505 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 8,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.42M shares stake. Albert D Mason Incorporated accumulated 5,884 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 34,440 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 2,770 are held by Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation. M&R Capital holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 16,738 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 32,565 shares. Moreover, Torray Lc has 0.23% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prudential Inc reported 926,843 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 144 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,241 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment reported 22,000 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 3,413 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 80,454 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,590 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS).